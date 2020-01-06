Harry Styles and Adele vacation together in Anguilla

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagicHarry Styles and Adele are starting the new year off right with a joint beach vacation in Anguilla.

The two pals, along with their mutual friend James Corden, were first spotted spending time together on the island over the weekend.

They’ve also been showing their appreciation for the locals. An employee at a local restaurant revealed on Instagram that Harry left a whopping $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill on Saturday night.

“Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” the employee wrote, alongside a photo of the bill, which had a handwritten note from Harry saying, “Happy new year!”

The employee also shared a group selfie with Harry and James.

Photos of Adele surfaced online Saturday, showing her frolicking on the beach and posing with fans while showing off her newly svelte figure.

