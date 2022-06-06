Harry Styles’ ﻿album ‘Harry’s House’﻿ scores second week atop ‘Billboard’ 200

Columbia Records

Harry Styles is once again the proud owner of the nation’s top-selling album. For a second week in a row, Harry’s House is #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Harry’s House is only the second album of the year to spend its first two weeks atop the chart, followed by Adele‘s 30, which stayed in the top spot for six consecutive weeks.

Fans snapped up 56,500 additional copies of Harry’s new album and streamed it 134.36 million times over the past week, which is about a 69 percent drop from its debut-week numbers.

The Grammy winner made history with his third studio album after it sold 182,000 vinyl copies — which allowed him to rake in $4.49 million on those sales alone. That is the highest total of vinyl records sold since tracking company Luminate began recording vinyl sales in 1991.

Overall, Harry’s House﻿ made $7.26 million in its first week. It was streamed 253.3 million times.

The British singer is also celebrating the album’s main single “As It Was” maintained its number one spot atop the ﻿Billboard﻿ 100 for a fifth week. Fans streamed the song an additional 27.6 million streams and bought 6,500 more copies.

This week’s Hot 100 also saw an 80s icon remerge on the chart thanks to Stranger Things. Kate Bush‘s viral hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which plays during the pivotal moment when Sadie Sink‘s Max escapes the horrifying demon Vecna, surged to number eight on the chart.

The 1985 single previously peaked at number 30 and, thanks to its newfound fame, it’s now her highest-charting song to date and first top 10 hit. The song was streamed 17.5 million times over the past week and sold 18,300 additional copies.

