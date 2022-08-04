Harry Styles’ album ﻿Harry’s House﻿ is the first to be certified Platinum this yea

Columbia Records

Harry Styles‘ ambitious third album,Harry’s House,is the first record of 2022 to be minted Platinum by the RIAA.

The Recording Industry Association of America released its monthly list of songs and albums that earned new certifications, and making the biggest waves was Harry. In addition to becoming the first album to move over 1 million certified units this year, several of his songs earned new certifications, as well.

The song “Late Night Talking,” off Harry’s House, has been minted Gold, while “Cherry,” off Fine Line, is certified Platinum.

Another artist earning multiple nods from the RIAA is The Kid LAROI. His song “Thousand Miles” has crossed over into Gold territory, as did his collabs “Fade Away” with Lil Tjay and “Feel Something” with Marshmello. His track “Wrong,” which features Lil Mosey, also is now certified Platinum.

Calvin Harris also earned his dues after his collab “Heatstroke” — featuring Young Thug, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande — earned Gold status.

On the Platinum side, Justin Bieber earned credit from the RIAA thanks to his hit “Ghost,” which is now twice Platinum, as is Lil Nas X, whose hit “That’s What I Want” is also now certified twice Platinum. Walker Hayes‘s “Fancy Like” also was certified four times Platinum.

Speaking of throwbacks, Rick Astley‘s meme-making hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” has sold over 5 million copies — and is now officially halfway to Diamond status.

