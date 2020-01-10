Harry Styles admits he works out to One Direction music

hélène marie pambrun

Just because you're not in a boy band anymore doesn't mean you don't like the music you made as a member of that band.

Harry Styles proved that point Friday during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's ongoing bit, "Burning Questions." Harry, wearing a pearl necklace and a green sweater that read, "Stay away from toxic people," had to answer a series of rapid-fire questions posed to him by Ellen, some silly, some serious.

The answer that got the biggest response came when Ellen asked Harry to name his guilty pleasure. "Working out to One Direction," he replied after a brief pause, as the audience whooped and cheered.

During the Q&A, Harry also revealed that he's not dating anyone, he prefers briefs to boxers, his first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston, his favorite video of all time is Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer," and if he wasn't a singer, he'd like to be a florist.

Asked to reveal which song he listens to when he's alone in the car, Harry chose the 1978 disco hit by Cheryl Lynn, "Got to Be Real."

Perhaps the most intriguing answer came when Ellen asked Harry, "Have you ever been in handcuffs?" He replied, "Yes," but gave no further information. Hmm.

