The Prop Store is hosting a live auction between June 29 and July 1. On the auction block, Harry Potter’s wand and glasses will be up for grabs.

Each of these precious memorabilia will cost between $30,000 to $50,000. There are other iconic pieces from other legendary movies up for grabs like Indiana Jones’ fedora, Star Wars’ droid, and Batman’s utility belt.

Which iconic movie memorabilia would you like to own?