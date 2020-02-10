Happy Valentine's Day: Sam Smith dropping new single on Friday

Walter Pfeiffer

Walter PfeifferSam Smith has a Valentine's Day gift for everyone: a brand-new single.

"To Die For" will be released this Friday, February 14. The track opens with a sample of the 2001 cult film Donnie Darko, and features Sam singing, "I just want somebody to die for."

“Releasing this song is going to be a wild one -- I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” Sam says in a statement. "I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx.”

Sam's last few releases have all been stand-alone singles: Their smash with Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger," their cover of Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" and the track "How Do You Sleep."

Sam's most recent album was 2017's The Thrill of It All.

Hello. Happy Monday to all you beautiful people...

I’m off the chart excited to announce my next single ‘To Die For’ will be in your hands and ears (and anywhere else you want to put it) this FRIDAY!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/306vj3MKGw — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 10, 2020





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.