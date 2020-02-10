Happy Valentine's Day: Sam Smith dropping new single on Friday

Walter PfeifferSam Smith has a Valentine's Day gift for everyone: a brand-new single.

"To Die For" will be released this Friday, February 14.  The track opens with a sample of the 2001 cult film Donnie Darko, and features Sam singing, "I just want somebody to die for."

“Releasing this song is going to be a wild one -- I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” Sam says in a statement. "I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx.”

Sam's last few releases have all been stand-alone singles: Their smash with Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger," their cover of Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" and the track "How Do You Sleep."

Sam's most recent album was 2017's The Thrill of It All.


