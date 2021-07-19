“Happy two-week anniversary”: Gwen Stefani shares gorgeous wedding photo

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Two weeks after her wedding to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani is still living in bliss.

On Sunday, the No Doubt frontwoman turned to Instagram to commemorate the two-week anniversary of their lavish wedding in Oklahoma, sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her and Blake walking into a stone chapel, welcomed by officiant Carson Daly and a slew of wedding guests.

“Happy 2 week anniversary,” she captioeds the pic, adding a heart emoji.

The couple married on July 3 at their ranch in Blake’s native Oklahoma. Gwen wore a custom Vera Wang wedding gown, along with a veil embroidered with their names and those of her sons Kingston,Zuma and Apollo. Blake and Gwen wrote their own vows for one another, with Blake also turning his into an original song for his wife.

Gwen also wore a Vera Wang party dress at the reception, where she and her new husband danced to a playlist that included music from fellow The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine‘s band, Maroon 5.

