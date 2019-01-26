Happy Susan G Komen South Florida Race For The Cure Day! Get Your Results HERE!

Today, you joined the fight.  You, along with thousands of others, helped Susan G Komen South Florida save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

With your help, Komen South Florida is having a real impact against breast cancer. Find out how your donations are saving lives and making progress in the mission to end breast cancer forever.

Thank you and congratulations to all of our runners, walkers, supporters and survivors!

Results for All Age Groups are here!

Results for Survivors are here!

The 2019 Warriors In Pink!

