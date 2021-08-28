Happy National Red Wine Day!

It’s always a good time for red wine, especially on August 28, National Red Wine Day. Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.

Red wines including merlot, pinot noir, Bordeaux, cabernet sauvignon and blends like shiraz, don’t always have to rest at a temperature of between 65-70 degrees before you can enjoy a glass. In fact, there are some experts who say it’s perfectly acceptable to refrigerate red wines and drink them cold, especially during exceptionally hot weather.

So, ignore the wine snobs, make your choice and commit to drinking responsibly. Then, hoist your glass in a toast to National Red Wine Day.

(NationalDay)