Happy Måneween! Italian rockers launch first US tour Monday

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Måneskin will be trading trick-or-treating for “Beggin'” this Halloween.

The Italian rockers will launch their first U.S. headlining tour Monday in Seattle. While their onstage getup is usually pretty theatrical and elaborate anyway, frontman Damiano David tells ABC Audio the band will be recognizing the spirit of October 31.

“Yeah, for sure we’re gonna dress up,” David says.

The U.S. tour comes over a year after Måneskin broke out in 2021 thanks to winning the Eurovision Song Contest and their viral cover of The Four Seasons‘ “Beggin’.” In the U.S., they’ve mostly played festivals and TV specials — which, in the case of the MTV VMAs, didn’t allow viewers to see much — so a full tour of indoor venues will be something new for both stateside audiences and the band members themselves.

“It’s gonna be surprising for sure, ’cause we don’t even know what we’re gonna do,” David teases.

Guitarist Thomas Raggi adds, “We’re building something crazy for sure.”

Måneskin’s tour is scheduled to conclude December 16 in Las Vegas.

