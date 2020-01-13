Happy Birthday “You Can’t Touch This!”

Today (Monday, January 13th, 2020) marks the 30th anniversary of the release of MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This.

The song revolutionalized music videos and the industry as a whole.

With the Rick James Super Freak riff and the words “Stop – Hammer Time,” the song became a party hit. Back in the day, some saw it as a slap in the face to Hip Hop as this was one of the genre’s first mega-crossover hits.

The album Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em made Hammer the first Hip Hop artist to reach Diamond status with 10 million copies sold.

What is your MC Hammer guilty pleasure song?