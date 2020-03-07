Happy Birthday Grandma! What Do You Want? “I Want To Go To Jail!”

A North Carolina woman wanted to check off an item from her bucket list for her 100th birthday. Ruth Bryant wanted to go to jail, so police from the Person County Sheriff’s Office went to her assisted living facility and arrested her for indecent exposure.

Bryant was handcuffed and put in the back of the squad car and driven to jail with the lights and siren blaring. As a birthday memory she was given her mugshot.

After Bryant’s release she was taken back to the nursing center to enjoy some birthday cake.

What is the one thing you have to check off your bucket list before you die?