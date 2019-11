The fast-food chain is celebrating its milestone with two new birthday cake treats.

The new birthday cake frosty mixes vanilla frosty with birthday cake flavors and the birthday cake frosty sundae has the birthday cake frosty in a cup with sugar cookie pieces, topped with sprinkles.

Wendy’s appropriately calls the treat a “birthday party in a cup” and it’s not a true Wendy’s experience without dipping your fries in it.

What is your favorite Frosty flavor?