Happy 30th Birthday To “The Simpsons”!

The Simpsons turn 30 today! If you’ve been on social media you’ve seen users post about their favorite Simpsons episode or #TheSimpsons hashtag.

The pilot episode the Christmas special Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire aired on December 17th, 1989.

Last year The Simpsons became the longest-running primetime scripted series in television history as its 636th episode aired.

Last month the composer for the show, Danny Elfman said The Simpsons was in its final season, but the comment was overturned by Al Jean who said there were “no plans” to end the show.

What is your favorite Simpsons episode?