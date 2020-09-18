Happy 25th Anniversary “Wannabe”!!!

The Spice Girls are planning something big in celebration of their 25th anniversary of “Wannabe.”

Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Mel B, and Geri Horner are trying to come up with unique ways to celebrate the milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic and Mel B’s idea may come to fruition.

“They’re all in touch weekly and are trying to come up with new ideas on how they can do something special to mark the big day. Mel C suggested doing something around “Wannabe” — including the idea of possibly re-working the video for social media,” said an insider for the group.

Victoria Beckham will be missing from the celebration, however, she’ll still receive a major payday. During last year’s Spice World Tour, the fashion designer raked in a million dollars despite not going on tour. The amount was more than what she made from her clothing line last year.

Sources say Victoria Beckham’s clothing line isn’t faring well, do you think she should reunite with the Spice Girls?