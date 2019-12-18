Happy 18th birthday, Billie Eilish!

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHappy birthday, Billie Eilish! The "bad guy" singer turns 18 today.

Speaking on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November, Eilish said she had "some ideas" about how she wants to celebrate the big day, but added that she's most excited to be able to drive her car past 11 at night.

"That's, like, all I've been thinking about!" she exclaimed.

Hitting a milestone birthday is a fitting way to end what has been a monster year for Eilish. Ever since the March release of her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, featuring the singles "bad guy," "bury a friend," "you should see me in a crown" and "all the good girls go to hell," it seemed like every day she was picking up a new award or breaking another chart record.

Among Eilish's 2019 accolades: a number-one album and single, two American Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, Billboard's Woman of the Year, Apple Music's Artist of the Year, and Variety's Hitmaker of the Year.

Things don't look to be slowing down in 2020, as Eilish is up for six awards at next year's Grammys. She's the youngest act to ever be nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist at the same time.

Eilish will launch a U.S. arena tour in 2020 starting March 9 in Miami.

