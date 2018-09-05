Happy 10th Anniversary Goop! Now Stop Misleading The Public And Pay Up!

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop pop Dallas Launch Party in Highland Park Village on November 20, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images for goop)

I don’t know how anyone would fall for the stuff that Gwyneth’s Goop was talking about.

Remember the Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg? Those things promised hormone balance, menstrual regulation and increased bladder control. And yes, you had to insert the egg for hours. No thank you.

Then there was the Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend. It was supposed to help depression if taken by mouth or added to bathwater.

Goop has to pay $145,000 in fines and must stop saying their products are miracle cures.

The company has agreed to settle a consumer protection lawsuit based on allegations that some of their products make unsubstantiated medical claims.

I admit, I will buy whatever my Real Housewives of Wherever are selling, but usually it’s booze. And a little wine or tequila isn’t gonna hurt ya….like an egg inserted where it’s not supposed to go.

Have you ever purchased anything from Goop? Did it do what it was meant to?