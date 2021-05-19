Happiness returns! Jonas Brothers announce Remember This tour

Courtesy Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers are back.

The trio has announced that they’ll hit the road this summer on a new tour called Remember This. It kicks off in Las Vegas on August 20 and is right now scheduled to wrap up on October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. Joining the brothers on the road is country star Kelsea Ballerini.

“If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives,” Nick, Joe and Kevin say in a statement. “We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”

In a tour announce video, Kelsea jokes, “I’ve been manifesting this happening since I was about 13, so it feels like it’s about time!”

The end of the video features a snippet of a new Jonas Brothers song, “Remember This,” which will feature in NBC’s upcoming coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. The song will debut on the first night of the U.S. Track & Field Trials on Friday, June 18, between 10-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

The trio will perform the song for the first time during NBC’s Olympic Games coverage, and the version that will be included in the coverage will feature new lyrics inspired by Team USA and the Olympics in general.

Tickets for the tour go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. local time at JonasBrothers.com/Tour. You can find all the dates listed there as well.

