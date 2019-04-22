"Happiness Begins" with a new Jonas Brothers album, out June 7

Republic Records

The Jonas Brothers are making their fans very happy with the news of their first new album release in 10 years.

The sibling trio has announced that Happiness Begins -- featuring their singles "Sucker" and "Cool" -- will be released on June 7.

Nick, Joe and Kevin also revealed the album cover, which features the three of them lying on their stomachs by the edge of a pool and facing a view of palm trees and a mountain range.

“After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves, we’re back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin tweeted. “Out of all the albums we’ve done, I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 and on Saturday Night Live May 11. They also have a documentary in the works, set to premiere on Amazon Prime sometime in the near future.

