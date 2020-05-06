Hang Out With N-Sync In Orlando! At Disney AND Universal!

Picture it friends…you could be doing the “Bye, Bye Bye” dance down Main Street at Disney! Holding hands with the guys on The Hulk at Universal!

Win a trip for three to Orlando, FL for two days at Disney and Universal with three members of *NSYNC! Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick!!!

If you’re the ultimate *NSYNC fan, just imagine three members joining you and two of your friends for one day at the Disney parks (Hollywood Studios, Epcot, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom) and then the next day at both Universal Parks (Islands of Adventure and Universal).

Hit the rides, eat the delicious park snacks and gear up for a trip you’ll never forget.

This Orlando trip will include one hotel room for a three night stay, lunch and dinner everyday!

100% of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Get in on the winning here!