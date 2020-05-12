“Hamilton” Is Coming To Disney Plus!

The hit Broadway play Hamilton is coming to your TV for your binging pleasure.

Today Disney announced that the Lin-Manuel Miranda play Hamilton will be streaming on Disney Plus beginning on July 3. The filmed version was originally planned for an October 15 release, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to make it available in your home months earlier. “Just imagine having the best seat in the house,” Miranda said about seeing the cinematic version of the play. “You’re getting it from the director of the actual show and he knows exactly where to put the camera.”

What other Broadway plays would you like to see make its way to a streaming service?