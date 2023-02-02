Halsey’s “Without Me” is the 100th song to be certified Diamond by the RIAA

Capitol Records

Halsey has a major music milestone to celebrate. Their song “Without Me” is not only their second single to be RIAA-certified Diamond, it is now the 100th single overall to achieve the honor.

Halsey shared their shiny new plaque on Instagram, which they received at what appears to be a special ceremony. The singer wrote, “Yesterday was just a littleeee out-of-body.”

“Without Me is the milestone 100th Diamond Certified RIAA record! (Diamond certified means it is 10x platinum in the United States!),” they continued. Halsey explained that while their “Closer” collab with The Chainsmokers is also Diamond-certified, “Without Me” is their first solo effort to go Diamond.

Halsey said the honors didn’t stop there. “There were a few other really special stats I learned as well including that I have 75x platinum certifications across my catalog. This whole thing is so surreal,” they said. It was also noted Halsey is one of “the top artists of the streaming era.”

Halsey thanked the RIAA for honoring their music legacy, as well as all those who helped support it over the years — taking care to recognize their friends and fans. Halsey signed off by declaring, “here’s to more years and more tears and more songs.”

“Without Me” was released in 2018 as part of Halsey’s Manic album. It interpolates Justin Timberlake‘s “Cry Me a River,” so he, Timbaland and producer Scott Storch are credited as co-writers.

Halsey shouted out the trio in an Instagram Story and hinted they will receive copies of the “Without Me” plaque.

Timbaland has since shared Halsey’s message to his Instagram story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.