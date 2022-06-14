Halsey’s son isn’t a fan of their singing

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Halsey dropped by The Tonight Show on Monday, where the singer revealed that their son, Ender, who’ll turn a year old on July 14, is not a fan of their singing.

“He hates it…He’s my biggest critic,” the singer — who uses she/they pronouns — told host Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s funny, my mom can’t carry a tune in a bucket, it’s really bad,” they continued. “She sings, his eyes light up like she’s the stars and the moon, but when I sing, he’s not a fan. Not a fan”

Halsey also discussed their current tour, as well as their new single, “So Good,” written about their partner, filmmaker Alev Aydin, whom they met when he was hired to make a film about them in 2017.

“He kind of followed me around on tour and interviewed me,” Halsey recalled. “And after a couple of years of getting to know me, one day I kind of sat down and was like, ‘You know everything about me, I don’t know anything about you, I’m gonna start interviewing you back.’ And we found out that we had so much in common and after being friends for a long time, we fell in love.”

As for their Love and Power tour, Halsey declared, “Being back on the road and seeing people and the crowd coming alive…it’s incredible.”

The Love and Power Tour lands in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.