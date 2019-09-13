Halsey's new album 'Manic' out January 17; first single 'Graveyard' out now

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsHalsey revealed Friday that fans will have to wait until January 17, 2020 for her new album Manic. But they don't have to wait for its lead single, “Graveyard,” out now.

In the song, Halsey looks back on a destructive relationship and how she would have done anything for the person, even though it wasn't in her best interest.

“'Cause I keep digging myself down deeper/Won't stop till I get where you are/Oh when you go down all your darkest roads/I would have followed all the way to the graveyard,” she sings.

Yesterday, fans were able to watch a stream of Halsey painting the Manic cover art, which is a portrait of Halsey with blue glittery eyeshadow around one eye and the top of her hair dyed rainbow colors. The visualizer for “Graveyard” is a time lapse of Halsey creating the artwork.

Manic, Halsey's third album, follows her 2017 release hopeless fountain kingdom.

