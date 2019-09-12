Halsey's new album is called 'Manic'

She revealed the news via Twitter on Thursday, along with a link to a website called ManicTheAlbum. Right now, the website features a livestream video of Halsey painting a giant canvas with an image that appears to be the album cover.

The title of the album shouldn't come as a surprise to Halsey fans. This summer in her Rolling Stone interview, the singer, who has bipolar disorder, revealed that she's been in an "extended manic period," and explained that her album is "the first I’ve ever written [while] manic.”

Describing the album, she said it includes “hip-hop, rock, country, f****** everything — because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the f*** I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

Friday morning, Halsey will release the latest song from Manic, "Graveyard." It's the follow up to her previous single, "Nightmare." She gave "Graveyard" its live debut earlier this week during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty New York fashion show, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 20.

