Halsey's 'Manic' debuts at number two on 'Billboard' 200 chart

Halsey's new album Manic has scored her a number two debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

Billboard reports Manic sold 239,000 equivalent album units, marking Halsey’s biggest sales week ever and the largest sales week for an album by a woman since Taylor Swift’s Lover back in September.

It’s also the biggest week for a number two album since 2016, when Beyonce’s Lemonade brought in 321,000 units in its second week on the chart.

Halsey’s previous album hopeless fountain kingdom debuted at number one in 2017, while her first album Badlands came in at number two in 2015.

Manic ranks just below Eminem’s latest release Music to Be Murdered By, the rapper’s 10th number one album. He now has the most number one debuts in a row of any artist on the Billboard 200, breaking out of his tie with Kanye West.

Coming at number three on the chart is Mac Miller’s posthumous album, Circles.

