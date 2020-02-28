Halsey's 'Manic' becomes first RIAA-certified Platinum album of 2020

Capitol Records

Halsey's 2020 is off to a great start.

The singer’s latest album, Manic, released on January 17, is the first album of the year to be certified Gold and Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Manic follows Halsey's previous two albums, 2015’s BADLANDS and 2017’s hopeless fountain kingdom, which also achieved platinum status.

Halsey received two other certifications from the RIAA this month: Her Manic single, “Graveyard,” has been certified Platinum and her 2017 single, “Now or Never,” is now three-times Platinum.

Manic debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and is so far the biggest pure album seller of the year.

Halsey is currently on her Manic world tour. On Friday, she released an acoustic version of her country-inspired track, “You should be sad.” You can also check her out on the latest episode of First We Feast’s popular web series, Hot Ones.

