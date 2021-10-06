Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ film coming to HBO Max

Courtesy of HBO Max

Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power film is coming to HBO Max.

The film, a companion piece to the singer’s latest album of the same name, recently had a sold-out limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters. It features the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced album as its soundtrack and follows the story of the young and pregnant Queen Lila, played by Halsey.

Directed by Colin Tilley and written and produced by Halsey, the film is described as an “evocative, horror-tinged fairytale” that “explores the labyrinth of sexuality and birth.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power hits HBO Max on October 7.

