Halsey's cover of "Sucker" is Jonas Brothers-approved

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboHalsey is a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers.

The singer put a sultry, jazzy spin on the JoBros hit for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and the sibling trio was seriously honored by the tribute.

"Oh my God! Halsey! That was amazing," Nick, Joe and Kevin gushed in a Twitter video message. "Thank you so much for covering 'Sucker.' It sounded incredible. We love you!"

Halsey responded with a bunch of heart eyes emojis and wrote, "I love you guys too!!!!! And I love this song! Thank you!!!!!!!!"

The bros tweeted individual messages to Halsey as well, with Nick tweeting, “Jersey represent!” -- a reference to their shared home state -- and Joe tweeting, "This is so cool!!!! Thank you @halsey.”

We smell a collab in their future…

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.