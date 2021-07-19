Halsey welcomes first child: “The most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage

Halsey is officially a mom.

The singer announced Monday that she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. She posted two black-and-white photos on social media: one of her cradling the newborn and looking lovingly at Alev, and another a close-up shot of the baby breastfeeding.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth,” Halsey captioned the photos. “Powered by love.”

She then revealed the child’s name, Ender Ridley Aydin, and date of birth as July 14, 2021. She did not reveal the gender.

Halsey, 26, first announced her pregnancy in January with a photo showing off her baby bump, and the caption, “surprise!” Her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in which she explores “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” is due out August 27.

