Halsey urges people not to joke about Kanye's bipolar disorder

Halsey is speaking out on the seriousness of bipolar disorder, following Kanye West’s disturbing late-night Twitter session during which he accused his wife, Kim Kardashian, of trying to send a doctor to “lock him up.”

Halsey, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder herself 10 years ago, says Kanye’s condition is no laughing matter.

“No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing,” she writes on Twitter. “Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

Halsey goes on to add that many people with the disorder keep it hidden because of the stigma attached.

“Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify [sic] people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering s*** that causes people to keep quiet about it,” she says.

“If you wanna think someone is an a******, go ahead,” Halsey continues. “Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are a*******. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with.”

Kanye, who revealed his bipolar diagnosis back in 2018, sparked concern Monday night when he took to Twitter and fired off a series of tweets including allegations against his family. Many of the tweets have since been deleted.

