Halsey to sing during "In Memoriam" segment on Emmys on Sunday

ABC/Lou RoccoHalsey isn't nominated for an Emmy this year, but she'll be appearing on Sunday's telecast.

According to Variety, Halsey will perform "a rendition of a classic song" for the traditional "In Memoriam" segment, which salutes those people in the TV community who we lost in the past year.

While the Emmys have no host this year, the presenters on Sunday night will include Cherry Jones and Bradley Whitford from The Handmaid's Tale, Luke Kirby and Jane Lynch from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 10 members of the Game of Thrones cast, the casts of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Veep, RuPaul Charles, Anthony Anderson, Bill Hader, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler, Ben Stiller, Viola Davis, Stephen Colbert, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel and many more.

The Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. this Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

