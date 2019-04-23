Halsey to perform solo and with BTS at "Billboard" Music Awards; Tori Kelly added to lineup

NBC/dick clark productions

Halsey has lined up not one but two performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

She was previously announced to be joining K-pop sensation BTS for their new collab, “Boy With Luv.” Now, it’s been announced that she’ll also be performing solo, singing her number one hit “Without You.”

Tori Kelly has been added to the lineup as well; she’ll perform with "Tequila" duo Dan + Shay. R&B star Ciara will take the stage to debut her single “Thinkin Bout You” for the first time on television.

They’ll join previously announced performers Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco, and this year’s ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC, with Kelly Clarkson serving as host.

