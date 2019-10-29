Halsey to perform on next month's Country Music Association Awards, appears to address breakup

Halsey will be performing with country group Lady Antebellum, best known for their crossover hit "Need You Now," on the telecast. The two acts will perform a "genre-defying mashup," according to the announcement.

Previously announced performers include this year's leading nominee Maren Morris, as well as Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, for KING & COUNTRY and Kelsea Ballerini. The 53rd annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville November 13 on ABC-TV.

Meanwhile, Halsey appeared to address her split with British alt-rocker Yungblud in a tweet that has since been deleted, but which was captured by a fan account.

The tweet, which came just days after Halsey stepped out publicly with actor Evan Peters, read, "sometimes. People just break up. It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f****d up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life Is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on."

She then added, in a tweet that's still there, "Now u know what u know."

