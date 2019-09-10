Halsey to perform, Normani to appear at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show

Courtesy AmazonRihanna is bringing in the big guns to help make the fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line into a special event.

The runway show, which takes place tonight in New York City, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 20. It will feature performances by Halsey, DJ Khaled, Migos and more, plus special appearances by Normani, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and others, all wearing the brand's Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

Starting today, you can also buy Savage X Fenty on Amazon Fashion.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting to find out if Rihanna is actually going to release her new album. Over the weekend, the French arm of her record label reportedly announced that it's coming out in December.

