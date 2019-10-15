Halsey to perform at the Australia's ARIA Awards

Aidan Cullen

Aidan CullenHalsey may receive some Grammy nominations when they're announced on December 7, but while she's waiting for that, she's going to perform at the ARIA Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys.

In a promo, she says she has a "very special performance planned" for the ceremony, which takes place November 27 in Sydney. While Halsey isn't nominated, nearly every other major pop star is: Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Pink and Travis Scott.

According to Billboard, Halsey's last two albums both reached number two on the ARIA Albums chart Down Under, and her hit "Without Me" also hit number two on the singles chart. It's gone five-times platinum in Australia and is still in the Hot 100 there after more than a year.

Halsey's new album, Manic, is due January 17, 2020.

