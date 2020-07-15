Halsey to deliver one-off acoustic YouTube performance Thursday

ABC/Image Group LA

Halsey will deliver an exclusive acoustic performance on her YouTube page Thursday, for a good cause.

The singer is teaming up with Magnum Ice Cream for a #TrueToPleasure performance to benefit GLSEN, an organization that provides judgment-free LGBTQ-inclusive education.

“Join me on my YouTube this Thursday at 9am PST / 5pm GMT where I’ll be sharing my biggest pleasure with you all, playing music,” Halsey shared on social media. “This performance will only be available for 30mins, so don’t miss it!”

The mini-concert will encourage donations to GLSEN, to which Magnum Ice Cream has already pledged $50,000.

Halsey announced last week that she was partnering with Magnum for their #TrueToPleasure campaign, which encourages people to embrace their individuality.

“My hope with this campaign is that it can inspire people to proudly flaunt who they are, because without self-expression and the amplification of unique voices there is no art, and no artists,” she wrote.

By Andrea Tuccillo

