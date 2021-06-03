Halsey throws ‘Where the Wild Things Are’-themed baby shower

Don Arnold/WireImage

Halsey celebrated the impending arrival of her first child by throwing an adorable baby shower over the weekend, according to E! News.

The “Without Me” singer shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories showing her friends and family at an intimate outdoor gathering. One update, according to E! News, depicted a series of Polaroids taken during the party scattered over a copy of the children’s book Where the Wild Things Are.

Halsey also included photos that showed off the type of activities she planned for her guests, which included bib decorating and a photo booth where attendees used props that paid homage to the 1963 Maurice Sendak book.

Halsey has yet to reveal when she and partner Alev Aydin will be welcoming their little one into the world. She also has remained tight-lipped as to whether she’s having a boy or a girl, nor has she provided hints on potential names.

The Grammy nominee first revealed her pregnancy at the start of the new year and simply captioned her announcement, “Surprise!”

Halsey has explained that she fought hard for her pregnancy — which she says was “100% planned” — after endometriosis threatened her ability to have children. Endometriosis is a painful disorder where the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of the organ and affects other organs, according to Mayo Clinic.

