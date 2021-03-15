Halsey thanks fans for support after revealing she prefers "she/they" pronouns

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Halsey is thanking her fans for their overwhelming support after the “Without Me” singer revealed her preferred pronouns, saying she wants to be referred to as “she/they.”

Halsey, 26, quietly updated her bio on Saturday, writing, “doing everything, all at once, always, while I can… (she/they).” She also included three cross-sword emojis.

The small addition to her bio resonated with the Grammy nominee’s fans, as they celebrated her gender identity across social media over the weekend.

Halsey reacted to the outpouring of support later on Saturday, taking to her Instagram stories to write a simple “Thank you” against a black background. The “Closer” singer also included a read heart emoji into the brief message.

In addition to updating her pronouns, she also shared a sweet update about her pregnancy over the weekend, taking a mirror selfie to show off her growing baby bump. She captioned it with a small, “Henlo,” a stylized take on saying hello.

Halsey said last month that her pregnancy has altered her viewpoint on gender identity, writing on Instagram, “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand,” she added. “I hope the feeling lasts.”

Halsey has also been outspoken about sexuality and previously came out as bisexual in 2015. She even clapped back against outlets erasing her sexuality in a 2017 tweet, of which she wrote, “So if I’m dating a guy, I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian. The only way to be a #True bisexual is to date 2 people at once.”