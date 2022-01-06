Halsey teases possible upcoming collaboration with Bad Bunny

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Halsey is starting off the new year with big plans, and among them is a collaboration with Latin superstar Bad Bunny.

Speaking to fans early Thursday morning on Twitter, the “Without Me” singer opened up for a brief question-and-answer session. When one fan asked in Spanish if they will ever make a song with Bad Bunny, the Grammy nominee remarked, “Honestly? It has been discussed.”

Halsey also opened up about speaking Spanish, and while they can “read and understand” the language well, writing is a whole different story. The singer also remarked, “My speaking has improved significantly. I got through my last trip to Mexico being asked if I was a native speaker,” and joked immediately after, “They completely realized I am not once I tried to explain myself.”

Details about the potential collaboration with Bad Bunny are limited, but this recent Twitter thread has fans speculating that this means they’ll hear Halsey singing in Spanish very soon.

And should they team with Bad Bunny, he will join the growing list of Halsey’s collaborators that includes The Chainsmokers, BTS, Alanis Morissette, Marshmello and many others.

