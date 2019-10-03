Halsey teaming with country star Kelsea Ballerini for 'CMT Crossroads'

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMediaBack in July of 2018, we found out that Halsey and country star Kelsea Ballerini were pals when they posted a video of themselves singing karaoke at a Nashville dive bar after Halsey's concert in that city. They shared another video to Instagram four months later, showing themselves singing a duet of The Wreckers' "Leave the Pieces," with wine in hand. But now, they're teaming up to sing together on TV.



CMT announced on Thursday that Halsey and Kelsey -- who was featured on The Chainsmokers' hit "This Feeling" -- will take the stage together in Nashville for an upcoming episode of the cross-genre series. The taping will take place at Nashville's Ascend Ampitheatre on October 11 and is open to the public.

“The first stage Kelsea and I ever shared together was a 3-foot karaoke dance floor right in Nashville. We’ve sang together in my living room, in her kitchen, in the back seat of cars, in drive-through lines late at night," Halsey says in a statement.

"And this time we get to get on a real stage...and do the thing we love the most in front of a city that is so dear to both of us."

For her part, Kelsea says, “From hearing ‘Colors’ for the first time years ago to her playing the first cut of ‘Without Me’ in my living room last year, I’ve always been a superfan of Halsey. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather share the CMT Crossroads stage with."

CMT reports that ticket prices will be general admission, with more details to be announced before the show. The episode will air in early 2020.

