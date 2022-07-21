Halsey spills details on upcoming Gen Z-geared makeup line, af94

Courtesy of af94

Halsey is about to launch their new beauty line, af94, which is geared toward those who are just beginning to wear makeup.

Speaking with Teen Vogue, the Grammy nominee said of their new venture, “af94 is inspired by the kids who show up to my tour dates in my makeup but have to wipe it off before their parents pick them up.”

Halsey also infused some of their own childhood nostalgia into af94. “As a theatre kid, I was no stranger to self-expression. So af94 is definitely personal,” they continued.

The line contains bright and bold colors reminiscent of the late ’90s and early 2000s. “I’ll never forget being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue,” Halsey recalled. “Took all of my money, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny!”

With that experience in mind, Halsey wanted to be sure their new makeup line was priced within Gen Z’s budget. “Anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price,” the “East Side” singer noted, adding that each product is no more than $10.

Halsey came up with the af94 name by combining the first initials of their birth name,﻿ Ashley Frangipane, and the year they were born, 1994.

The new brand — which launches July 25 at Walmart — offers new products, such as colorful eyeshadow crayons, lipsticks, remover wipes, cheek and lip tints and body stickers. All products are completely vegan and cruelty-free.

