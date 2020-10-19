Halsey shaves her head again: "I did it"

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Halsey’s got a bold — or should we say bald — new look.

The singer revealed in a TikTok video Monday that she shaved her head. It’s a look she’s sported before and last week she hinted to fans that she was contemplating buzzing it off again.

“when I was bald everybody was so damn mean to [me] now every hot girl ever has a bald head does that mean I can go bald again or what,” she tweeted.

In the TikTok reveal, Halsey starts off with long flowing dark hair as she lip syncs over a voice track that says, “I’m not gonna do it, girl. I’m just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it.”

She flips her hair forward and when she pops back into frame, her head is shaved. She strokes her new buzz cut as the voice track declares, “I did it.”

In her Twitter comments, fans praised the return of “Baldsey.”

“NOONE WILL BE MEAN TO YOU ANYMORE IT LOOKS AMAZING,” one fan wrote.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.