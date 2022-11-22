Halsey shares story behind “1121”

Halsey has a sentimental story explaining why November 21 will always be a “personal holiday.”
Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video of them playing a guitar and quietly singing their song “1121.” The Grammy nominee explained, “It’s called that because 11/21 is the day I found out I was pregnant.”
“I’m here now singing it quietly… because that baby is asleep in the other room,” Halsey’s narration continued. “This song was my way of preparing myself for a heartbreak that never came.”
Halsey welcomed their “rainbow baby” Ender in July 2021 alongside partner Alev Alydin. The singer previously revealed in an emotional essay to Vogue that they “miscarried three times before my 24th birthday.”
“1121” contains the heartbreaking lyrics, “But I won’t die for love/ But ever since I met you/ You could have my heart/ And I would break it for you.”
