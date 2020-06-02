Halsey shares harrowing footage of police firing rubber bullets and tear gas at her

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesFollowing criticism that Halsey was exaggerating stories that police shot tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors she was marching with in Los Angeles, the "Graveyard" singer has since released the disturbing footage.

"It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen," Halsey, whose father is African American, announced on Monday while sharing three videos of the encounter and various shots of the immediate aftermath -- adding that they "don’t even scratch the surface."

The "East Side" artist admitted that while it is easy to allow the looting, rioting and violence that has erupted from the demonstrations to hijack the discussion, she reminded fans to look past the emotionally charged images.

"What you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly," she rallied. "You think it’s not happening, it’s only the 'thugs' and the 'riots', right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power."

Halsey also didn't mince words about what it was like treating injured protestors who were hit by canisters and rubber bullets. "I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers," she revealed, adding that she was left covered in "innocent blood."

The singer's mother is an EMT, who likely taught her how to administer first aid.

"This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes," Halsey reasoned. "We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s."

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.