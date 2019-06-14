Halsey says Songwriters Hall of Fame honor reminds her that "people still care about what you have to say"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of FameHalsey was given the Hal David Starlight Award Thursday night at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala in New York City, presented each year to a young songwriter who's making an impact on the industry with their work. On the red carpet, Halsey told ABC Radio that because the award is a recognition for her artistry, rather than something superficial, it means a lot to her.

"It really does. You know, sometimes it's kind of funny when you're doing interviews and people want to ask you about who you're dating and what you're wearing," Halsey mused. "And you're thinking to yourself, 'Is anyone gonna ask me about my music?'"

Halsey's in good company: Past winners of the Starlight Award include Taylor Swift, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Ne-Yo, Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles, John Mayer, John Legend and Halsey's "Eastside" collaborator, Benny Blanco, who was on hand Thursday night to help her celebrate her honor.

Noting that a songwriting award recognizes her as something other than a pop star, Halsey told ABC Radio, "These are the moments where you're reminded that people still do care about what you have to say -- and I think, if anything, it's just proven to me that my fans are unconditional [in their support]."

"We've been tapped into the same frequency for so long," she continued. "So, provided I keep paying attention, they're going to keep listening and we're going to keep that bond alive."

Halsey's latest songwriting efforts include the #1 hit "Without You" and her new single, "Nightmare."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.