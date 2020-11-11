Halsey says she's writing music for her upcoming TV show, 'The Player's Table'

Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While music will always be part of Halsey’s life, the singer says she’s currently taking more time to “explore other mediums” and we shouldn’t expect a new album any time soon.

The singer, who released her first book of poetry this week, tells Cosmopolitan that she’s delving into the film and TV world.

“I write new material every day,” she says. “I have a studio at my house, but I’m taking more time these days to explore other mediums. I just started getting involved in the film and TV world, so I’ve been thinking about TV shows that I’m writing, creating, or acting in.”

One such project is the TV series The Player’s Table, in which Halsey is co-starring with one of her best friends, Sydney Sweeney.

“I’m writing music for the show at the moment, but as for an album…I can’t force myself to sit down and make one because I feel like they write themselves,” she says. “Me writing an album is like that episode of SpongeBob Squarepants where he’s sitting at his desk all day and only writes out the word ‘the.’”

Halsey’s book of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, is all complete, however.

“Today is the day. Years in the making…,” Halsey shared on the book’s release date Tuesday. “It’s things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome. I love being a weird popstar. But I’ll always be a writer first and foremost. Thank you.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

