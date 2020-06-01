Halsey says she was shot with rubber bullets during George Floyd rally in Los Angeles

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHalsey was one of thousands protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck during his arrest.

While some protests over the weekend turned violent, the "Graveyard" singer asserted the rally she attended Saturday in Los Angeles tried to remain peaceful, but police began shooting rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd.

"I dont know how to articulate the horrors of today. NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds. We dont have enough medics on the ground on our side," she tweeted. "I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled."

She maintained those at the rally didn't engage the officers and remained peaceful, "we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired."

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Halsey also revealed she was hit with rubber bullets and posted a photo showing the bruise on her leg, according to StereoGum. "This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged. At close range it would have caused serious injury. They were fired at peoples’ faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration," she captioned.

Halsey later detailed what it was like treating rubber bullets wounds, explaining, "do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are 'not lethal'. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today."

She also shouted out ex-boyfriend, rapper Yungblud for running "exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice."

Halsey has since called for protestors to start carrying medical supplies.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.