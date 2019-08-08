Halsey says new album "has anger, betrayal and confusion"

ABC/Lou RoccoHalsey spilled some details on her upcoming third album Wednesday in a sit-down interview with author Lizzy Goodman at the sixth annual Capitol Congress event in Hollywood.
As quoted in Billboard, the singer said her new collection of songs “has anger, betrayal and confusion, but it’s more inward that I intended it to be.”
She explained that she initially intended to write more broadly about the world in general, “but I got two songs in and [realized] I only know about me…This album is less dystopian fantasy world and more like ‘this is what I’m thinking right now: "the world sucks. F***."'”
Elsewhere in the interview, Halsey talked about her impending 25th birthday on September 29.
“This is controversial…I’m going to be 25 and it’s a miracle I haven’t killed myself yet,” she said. “I hope I can get married soon, but in the meantime, I hope I can f*** as many people as I can.”
Billboard used part of that quote as the headline for their story, and Halsey later tweeted she wasn’t too happy about it.
“I did a really awesome in-depth interview today about music and existentialism within the millennial identity and Billboard pulled the quote ‘it’s a miracle I haven’t killed myself yet’ as the headline,” she tweeted, adding, “Stan twitter humor ain’t really connecting in the real world.”