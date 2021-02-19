Halsey says it's "strange" watching her body change with pregnancy

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Halsey is opening up about how pregnancy has made her view her body differently.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a series of photos, including one of her baring her growing baby bump in a bikini.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body,” she wrote in the caption. “it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood,’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all,” Halsey continued. “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

She also gave fans an update on how she’s been spending her time.

“I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books,” she wrote. “I miss my family. And you guys too!”

“I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday feeling like some ‘girly-girly fertility goddess’,” she added in the comments. “but instead I wake up and eat when I’m hungry, sleep when I’m tired, and focus on growing a human. And that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating!”

Fellow pop star and new mom Katy Perry showed her support, commenting, “You’re about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you!”

Halsey revealed last month that she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.